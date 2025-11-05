Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,052 and last traded at GBX 2,053.73. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,140.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £98.19 million, a PE ratio of 641.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,097.08.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a net margin of 93.27% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

