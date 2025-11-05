Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.14.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $328.30 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,215.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

