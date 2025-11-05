Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Trading Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:VESTF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 11.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.