Assetmark Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1,345.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 78,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $451.69.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $507.98 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $273.36 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

