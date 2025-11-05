Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.1720 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 25,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.2790.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

