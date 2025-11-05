Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,157 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 355.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after acquiring an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
