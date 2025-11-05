XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 505,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 357,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XIAO-I in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XIAO-I currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get XIAO-I alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XIAO-I

XIAO-I Stock Down 13.9%

Institutional Trading of XIAO-I

NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. XIAO-I has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XIAO-I stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XIAO-I Corporation Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of XIAO-I at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XIAO-I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XIAO-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XIAO-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.