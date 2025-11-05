Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 594,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,209,000 after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,402,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

