Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Stake Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entegris were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,414,000 after acquiring an additional 263,168 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 40.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after buying an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.38. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

