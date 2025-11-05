Atria Investments Inc Sells 13,531 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $8,869,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $2,969,467.76. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock worth $649,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

