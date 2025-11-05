Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Stock Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 207,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.98 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.