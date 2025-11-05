Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $369.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

