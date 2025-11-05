Anfield Energy (OTC:ANLDF) Trading Up 20.5% – Here’s What Happened

Anfield Energy Inc. (OTC:ANLDF – Get Free Report) was up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 96,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 13,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Anfield Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

About Anfield Energy

Anfield Energy Inc operates as a uranium and vanadium development and production company in the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, and gold deposits. Its uranium- vanadium portfolio comprises Velvet Wood project located in Utah; West Slope project, which consists of nine department of energy leases covering 6,913 acres situated in Colorado; Frank M deposit located in Utah; Shootaring Canyon Mill, located in Utah; and Findlay Tank breccia pipe project situated in Arizona.

