Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.4224. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.