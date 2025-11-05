Assetmark Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF $DXUV

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 672,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DXUV opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $296.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.19. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

