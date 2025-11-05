Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 20,789.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

