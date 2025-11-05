Csenge Advisory Group Sells 859 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,573,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.