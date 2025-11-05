BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15, Zacks reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.800 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

BWXT stock opened at $197.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 309.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

