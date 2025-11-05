Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472,240 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $183,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

