Hedera 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $476.24 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $7.34 billion and approximately $476.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,475,229,924 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

