Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) vs. Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Critical Review

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Target Hospitality and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 1 1 2 1 2.60 Manchester United 1 0 1 0 2.00

Target Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.08%. Manchester United has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Manchester United.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Target Hospitality and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality 3.58% 3.26% 2.13% Manchester United -4.92% -9.58% -1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and Manchester United”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $386.27 million 1.92 $71.26 million $0.10 74.25 Manchester United $666.51 million 4.02 -$42.74 million ($0.25) -62.19

Target Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Manchester United on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

