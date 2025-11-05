Verum Coin (VERUM) Price Hits $7,548.14 on Exchanges

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Verum Coin token can currently be bought for $7,548.14 or 0.06868812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verum Coin has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and $1.44 thousand worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verum Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,227.76 or 0.99070752 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Profile

Verum Coin’s launch date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 9,751,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,671 tokens. Verum Coin’s official website is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. The official message board for Verum Coin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 9,747,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 7,548.14114137 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verum Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verum Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.