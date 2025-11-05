4,000 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Bought by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,915,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

