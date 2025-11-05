Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $322.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.32 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Crawford & Company Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.76.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

