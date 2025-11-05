Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $322.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.32 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 25.91%.
Crawford & Company Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.76.
About Crawford & Company
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crawford & Company
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- What is a support level?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.