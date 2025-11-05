Simmons Bank Sells 370 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.45. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

