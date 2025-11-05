Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Silgan has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 93,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. Silgan has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

