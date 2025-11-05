Wrapped TAO Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be bought for $396.12 or 0.00383889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TAO has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TAO Token Profile

Wrapped TAO launched on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 111,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 110,267.00022173. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 390.36512531 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $10,131,635.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

