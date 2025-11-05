Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 161,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

