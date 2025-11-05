19,399 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Purchased by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after buying an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,534,000 after buying an additional 585,201 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

