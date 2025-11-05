Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. 84,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $95.41.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 105.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.