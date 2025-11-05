Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.82%.The business had revenue of $138.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.79 million.
Genie Energy Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of Genie Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 5,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.05. Genie Energy has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
