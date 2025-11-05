Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $538,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

