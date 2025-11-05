Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

