Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,002,000 after purchasing an additional 654,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,858,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,709,000 after acquiring an additional 539,913 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 12.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,059,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,716,000 after acquiring an additional 222,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,496,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 25.6% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,300,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.