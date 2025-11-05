Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) & Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Financial Review

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Odyssey Marine Exploration and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Given Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $620,048.00 129.37 $15.66 million ($0.34) -5.22 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Odyssey Marine Exploration has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration 174.35% -14.85% -6.05% Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

