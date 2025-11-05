SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $54,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

