UXLINK (UXLINK) Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One UXLINK token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. UXLINK has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and $8.43 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UXLINK has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UXLINK alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,227.76 or 0.99070752 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Profile

UXLINK’s genesis date was July 17th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,470,193 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. UXLINK’s official message board is blog.uxlink.io. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/uxlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 607,470,193 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.04151529 USD and is up 13.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,607,898.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UXLINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UXLINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.