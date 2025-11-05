Stifel Canada Upgrades Goliath Resources (CVE:GOT) to “Strong-Buy”

Goliath Resources (CVE:GOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Goliath Resources Trading Up 1.0%
CVE GOT traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.53. 67,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,814. Goliath Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.99.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goliath Resources
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Goliath Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goliath Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.