Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stephens

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 89,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,985. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $45.67 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,890.60. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,197.50. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 122.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

