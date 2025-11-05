753 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after buying an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $299.18 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.