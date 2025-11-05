Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Sanmina Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $167.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 148.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Sanmina by 37.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Sanmina by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sanmina by 630.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

