Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) Releases Earnings Results

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Reeds Trading Up 60.0%

Reeds stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 10,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.18. Reeds has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Get Reeds alerts:

Reeds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.