Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BND opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

