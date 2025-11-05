Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

