Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TXN

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

