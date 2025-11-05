EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 6,695 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.9% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.9% in the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,144.7% in the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $3,473,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average of $195.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

