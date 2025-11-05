Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 140.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 129.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after purchasing an additional 619,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.2%

NET stock opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -775.61 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 635,060 shares of company stock valued at $132,450,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

