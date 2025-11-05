Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.36 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,800,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,832,000 after purchasing an additional 620,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $450.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
