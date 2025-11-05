Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $74.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Exact Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Exact Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Exact Sciences was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

9/27/2025 – Exact Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/11/2025 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

