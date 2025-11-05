Global X Alternative Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 4,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,213. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

